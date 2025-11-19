Florida Isn't Holding Back on 2025 Executions

A man convicted of fatally shooting a man and woman during a home invasion robbery and later confessing to three other killings is scheduled to be put to death in December under a death warrant signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's setting a record pace for executions. Frank Athen Walls, 58, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Dec. 18 at Florida State Prison, reports the AP . Walls would be the 19th person set for execution in Florida in 2025, with DeSantis overseeing more executions in a single year than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The previous record was set in 2014, with eight executions.

DeSantis signed the death warrant two days before the execution of Richard Barry Randolph. Another convicted killer, Mark Allen Geralds, is set to die on Dec. 9. Walls was convicted of murder, kidnapping, burglary, and theft and sentenced to death in 1988. The Florida Supreme Court later reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial, where Walls was again convicted and sentenced to death in 1992. Per court records, Walls broke into the Florida Panhandle mobile home of Eglin Air Force Base airman Edward Alger and his girlfriend, Ann Peterson, in July 1987. Walls tied the couple up, but Alger managed to break free and attack Walls. Walls cut Alger's throat, then shot him in the head when the airman kept fighting. Walls then shot Peterson as she struggled.

Walls was arrested the day after the bodies were found when his roommate tipped off police about Walls' odd behavior. During a search of the home, investigators reported finding items from the crime scene; Walls later admitted to the killings. After his conviction, DNA evidence linked Walls to the May 1987 rape and murder of Audrey Gygi. Walls pleaded no contest, avoiding another trial and possible death sentence in that case. Walls also admitted responsibility for the killings of Tommie Lou Whiddon in March 1985 and Cynthia Sue Condra in September 1986 as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Attorneys for Walls are expected to file appeals to the Florida Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court. So far, 43 people have been executed in the US in 2025. Florida leads the way with a flurry of death warrants signed by DeSantis. The state's most recent execution was the lethal injection last Thursday of Bryan Frederick Jennings, who was convicted of raping and killing his neighbor.