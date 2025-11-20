Get Ready for the First New Oscars Category Since 2001

The Oscars are making room for one more award on their live broadcast in 2026. The new prize for achievement in casting will be part of the 98th Academy Awards in March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told the AP on Wednesday. That brings the total award count to 24 for the Oscars broadcast on March 15, where statuettes for best picture, best actor, and best actress will be among the others awarded.

The academy's Board of Governors announced the addition of the new prize last year, though it wasn't confirmed if it would be part of the official broadcast. Not counting the short-lived "popular film Oscar," which never came to be, the addition of the casting prize marked the first time the academy has added a category since best animated feature film was established in 2001. Earlier this year, the organization also revealed plans to add a stunt design award, starting with the 100th Oscars in 2028.

Members of the casting directors branch will help narrow the field to 10 short-listed films, a process that a handful of other categories use, including documentary, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, song, sound, visual effects, and the three short-film categories. Short lists will be announced Dec. 16, before final nominees are revealed on Jan. 22. Conan O'Brien has already agreed to host the ceremony, which will air live on ABC on March 15 at 7pm ET.