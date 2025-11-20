Cops: Ex-Congressional Aide Faked Attack on Herself

A former congressional aide for New Jersey GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew is accused of staging a fake political attack that included scarring her own body. Natalie Greene, 26, appeared in court this week to answer charges of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, plus making false statements to federal law enforcement, per NBC News . According to the criminal complaint, a female accomplice called 911 on July 23 to report that "three guys" had attacked Greene while the pair walked at a nature preserve. Police found Greene with her hands and feet zip-tied, and her shirt pulled over her head, and secured with a zip-tie. She was reportedly screaming about a man with a gun.

The words "TRUMP WHORE" were found scrawled across her stomach, while the message "Van Drew IS RACIST" appeared on her back. There were also cuts to her face and body. Greene alleged the attackers had struck her, restrained her, and used a sharp object to carve into her skin. However, the complaint states Greene paid an artist who specializes in scarification some $500 to cut her in criss-crossing lines, following a pattern she planned out herself, per the Independent. Police also found zip ties in Greene's car matching those at the scene. They say Greene's co-conspirator had used a phone to search for "zip ties near me" two days before the alleged attack.

Greene—whom the Telegraph reports is a Rutgers University law student—faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge. She's been released on a $200,000 unsecured bond, with additional conditions. Greene reportedly worked as an intern for Van Drew in 2021 and 2023 before being named his constituent advocate director in June 2024, per the outlet. "While Natalie is no longer associated with the congressman's government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her," a rep for the congressman says in a statement. "We hope she's getting the care she needs."