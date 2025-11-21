Congresswoman Mixes Up Her Jeffrey Epsteins

A Long Island neurosurgeon named Jeffrey Epstein—no relation to the disgraced financier—found himself unexpectedly in the spotlight after Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas suggested on the House floor that his campaign donations might be evidence of a broader conspiracy involving the infamous sex offender. Now, the doctor is floating his own idea for payback, telling the New York Post that he's considering a tongue-in-cheek donation to Crockett herself—just so he can say she took money from "Jeffrey Epstein," too.

"Until she said something, it was never an issue," the doctor says, adding that while his name occasionally earns him odd looks, he's never been openly confused for the now-deceased sex offender. Crockett's comments came after she discovered donations from "Jeffrey Epstein" to the campaign of Lee Zeldin, the former New York congressman and current EPA chief. She implied the donations—made in 2020, long after the financier's death—were somehow nefarious.

The Hill notes that Crockett also went after Republicans Mitt Romney, Sarah Palin, and the late John McCain for their alleged ties to Epstein (the Long Island one, unbeknownst to Crockett). "No freakin relation you genius!!!" Zeldin tweeted in all caps. Dr. Epstein, for his part, seems unruffled by the attention. "Listen, that's my name," he tells the Post. "If my name was Jeffrey Dahmer when that whole thing came out—do you think that would be a problem?" He adds that it's never ideal when your name matches that of a notorious figure, but "I could[n't] care less."