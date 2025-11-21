Phony License Plate, Sticker Help Robbers Scoop Up $800K

Six armed men impersonating Reserve Bank of India officials reportedly pulled off a brazen daylight heist in Bengaluru, making off with $800,000 in cash. Police say the men stopped a cash transport van on a busy thoroughfare in the heart of the city, claiming they needed to check the van's documents. The robbers, who were in an SUV with a phony government sticker and license plate, convinced the cash custodian and two armed guards to ditch their weapons and join them in the SUV—after which the driver was told to continue driving the cash van, cops tell the BBC .

The SUV followed the van for a few miles, then the suspects forced the driver out of the van and the custodian and guards out of the SUV, police say. They then transferred the cash and took off. The area had limited CCTV coverage, complicating the investigation, but police have recovered the SUV and believe the gang may have used additional vehicles.

Authorities are also looking into whether any employees of the cash transport company, which has filed a police complaint, were involved in the robbery. "We are assessing why the security personnel didn't use their weapons and why there was a delay in informing the police," Bengaluru's police commissioner says, per NDTV. Karnataka's home minister expressed confidence the case will be cracked soon, per the BBC. WION, meanwhile, has more details on what it calls "Bengaluru's own Louvre heist."