Before Trump, Mamdani Meet, House Votes Nay on Socialism

Hours before President Trump was to meet with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday afternoon, the House set the stage by passing a resolution denouncing the "horrors of socialism." Although congressional Democrats have been dismissive of the Republican attacks on the democratic socialist and criticized the resolution, leaders did not formally urge voting against it, Politico reports. The measure passed 285-98, with 86 Democrats joining Republicans in support and two Democrats voting present, reports Politico . No Republican voted against it.

Democratic leaders argued that the resolution highlights only certain authoritarian leaders and regimes calling themselves socialist, while ignoring broader context. House Speaker Mike Johnson has been among the Republicans who have criticized Mamdani's election, portraying him as emblematic of a new, more radical direction for the Democratic Party. Republicans have indicated they plan to make Mamdani a focal point in their strategy against Democrats leading up to the 2026 midterm elections. The Trump-Mamdani meeting at the White House, scheduled to start at 3pm Eastern, is closed to reporters, per USA Today.