Musk's DOGE Is No More

The Department of Government Efficiency has gone out of business. With eight months theoretically left in its run, Elon Musk's DOGE no longer has centralized leadership and officially has been disbanded, the Office of Personnel Management confirmed. It was set up by President Trump on his first day in office in January and run by Musk, who left the government in May during a public feud with Trump. DOGE—which Musk once touted by brandishing a chainsaw—was supposed to run until next summer, USA Today reports. Even by its own calculations, DOGE came nowhere close to living up to its promises.

While it was in operation, DOGE brought mass layoffs and buyouts: More than 75,000 federal workers accepted buyouts, and thousands more were fired. It also seized control of information technology infrastructure, canceled federal government contracts, per USA Today. The agency faced legal challenges and repeated protests from laid-off employees. The administration said the work goes on without DOGE. "President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment," a spokeswoman wrote in an email to Reuters.

While Musk and Trump claimed that DOGE would cut between $1 trillion to $2 trillion from federal spending, the agency's calculations put total savings at $214 billion. Opponents and watchdogs have pointed out that DOGE's accounting has not been independently verified; the unit did not provide detailed public accounting of its work. Some DOGE employees have taken other jobs in the Trump administration.