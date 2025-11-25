Pentagon Moves to End Partnership With Scouts

The Pentagon is reportedly preparing to end a century-old partnership with Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts, according to documents reviewed by NPR . Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has drafted a memo to Congress criticizing the organization as "genderless," claiming it no longer supports "the future of American boys" and accusing it of abandoning meritocracy in favor of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The Pentagon's support for the Scouts, formalized in 1937, has included medical and logistical assistance for the National Jamboree and allowing Scout troops to meet on military bases worldwide.

Hegseth's proposal would end these practices, citing concerns that the Scouts no longer "cultivate masculine values" and alleging that continued support would divert resources from national security priorities. NBC News first reported on the likely proposal in April. The Pentagon declined to comment on the documents, which it described as "leaked" and possibly "pre-decisional." Scouting America responded by emphasizing its nonpartisan history and commitment to developing future leaders. The organization said it values its long-standing relationship with the military and hopes to continue working together.

Current law requires the Pentagon to support the Scouts' Jamboree, but it includes an exemption allowing the secretary of defense to withhold support if deemed detrimental to national security. Hegseth's memo invokes this clause. The proposal has sparked concerns within the military, with some officials warning that ending the partnership could hurt recruitment efforts. Scouting has been a key part of military recruiting, with many service academy cadets and officers having a scouting background. The impact of the proposed policy on future cooperation between the military and Scouting America remains uncertain.