French Army Chief: We Can't Fear 'Losing Our Children'

France's new army chief has sparked a national debate after bluntly warning that the country must be ready to "accept losing our children" in the face of growing military threats, particularly from Russia. Gen. Fabien Mandon made the remarks to mayors from across France, urging them to prepare their communities for the possibility of sacrifice to defend the nation, per the New York Times . "If France wavers because we are not ready to accept losing our children, then we are, indeed, at risk," Mandon said. He then told the mayors, "You must speak of this in your towns and villages," per the BBC .

The comments come as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to announce a plan for paid, voluntary military service aimed at young people—part of a broader effort to strengthen France's defenses. While conscription is not on the table, the initiative is seen as a response to the shifting security landscape in Europe, where several countries have reinstated mandatory service. "Our policy is to do everything to avoid war but at the same time prepare," said Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin.

Still, the army chief's warning was met with backlash from some politicians, who accused him of warmongering. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left France Unbowed party, said the general was urging "military preparations that no-one has agreed on." Others, however, said his remarks exposed a widespread reluctance to confront the realities of war. A recent poll found that while most French people fear war could reach their country, they still see it as a distant threat. France, which ended conscription in 1997, currently has about 200,000 active military personnel and 40,000 reservists. The country, the EU's only nuclear power, has seen its relationship with Moscow deteriorate sharply in recent years.