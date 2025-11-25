Trump Plans Direct Talks With Maduro

What's the US end game for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro? That remains unclear amid escalating American pressure, but Axios reports that one-on-one talks between Maduro and President Trump are in the works to clarify matters. Trump has reportedly told advisers he plans to speak with Maduro, according to the outlet. It's a somewhat surprising development given recent US moves—labeling Maduro the head of a terrorist organization , repeated strikes on alleged gun-running boats , and the implicit threat of military strikes on the nation.

"Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him—at this point," an administration official tells Axios. "I wouldn't say never, but that's not the plan right now." There's no word on when the two leaders might speak. Assuming the call happens, what might Maduro offer Trump to protect himself? In a word, oil, reports Reuters. "Sending more oil to the US and protecting US investment in Venezuela is something Maduro can easily offer," says energy analyst Thomas O'Donnell. The vast majority of the nation's plentiful oil currently goes to China.

The US, however, remains deeply skeptical of any promises from Maduro, who has previously offered concessions—including new elections and oil deals—but has not followed through, officials say. Last month, the New York Times reported that Venezuelan negotiators "offered the Trump administration a dominant stake in Venezuela's oil and other mineral wealth" after lengthy talks, but the US rebuffed the offer, at least for now.