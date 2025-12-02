The 10 Most-Read Wikipedia Pages of 2025

Charlie Kirk's page had notched nearly 45M page views as of Tuesday
Posted Dec 2, 2025 11:30 AM CST
The Most-Read Wikipedia Page of 2025 Belongs to Charlie Kirk
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/zodebala)

There were lots of headlines vying for attention over the last year, but the Wikipedia page for one person in particular has catapulted to the top of 2025's most-read article on the online encyclopedia. Per the Guardian, the page of murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk had drawn nearly 45 million page views as of Tuesday, with more than 40% of those views emerging from outside the United States. Coming in not far behind Kirk's page on Wikipedia, which celebrates its 25th anniversary next month, was one listing notable deaths in 2025, with 42.5 million views. Last year's death list was the top-viewed page for 2024. The top 10 for 2025:

  1. Charlie Kirk, 44.9M page views
  2. Deaths in 2025, 42.5M
  3. Ed Gein, 31.2M
  4. Donald Trump, 25.1M
  5. Pope Leo XIV, 22.1M
  6. Elon Musk, 20.2M
  7. Zohran Mamdani, 20.1M
  8. Sinners (2025 film), 18.2M
  9. Ozzy Osbourne, 17.8M
  10. Superman (2025 film), 17M
More on the extended list here.

