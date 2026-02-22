Trump Yanks Endorsement of Congressman Over Tariffs

President Trump might have just turned a Colorado primary into a litmus test on tariffs. On Saturday, Trump revoked his endorsement of GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd, blasting the first-term lawmaker in a lengthy Truth Social post for his "lack of support" of the administration's tariff policies, reports the Hill . Trump called Hurd a "RINO" and threw his support instead to Hope Scheppelman, a fellow Republican challenging Hurd in Colorado's 3rd District. Hurd's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Republican lawmaker angered Trump on two related fronts: Earlier this month, Hurd joined five other House Republicans in voting to end tariffs on Canada. And on Friday, Hurd tweeted his support for the new Supreme Court decision invalidating many of Trump's global tariffs, saying the ruling "underscores the need for Congress to play its proper role in trade policy," per NBC News. In his own post, Trump said Hurd has "let me and our Country down," adding that the lawmaker "is more interested in protecting Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for decades than he is the United States of America."

Scheppelman, a Navy veteran and former vice chair of the Colorado GOP with a long career in health care, welcomed Trump's endorsement. She criticized Hurd and "liberal judges" for, in her words, working against Trump and the American people. The primary is June 30.