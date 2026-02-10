Source: Media Got Church Detail Wrong in Nancy Guthrie Case

A source close to the Guthrie family is disputing one of the earliest reported details in the high-profile missing persons case involving Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The source tells Fox News Nancy never had plans to attend an in-person church service in Tucson on Sunday, Feb. 1, despite multiple accounts indicating she was reported missing after failing to show up at a local church that morning.

Instead, the source says that Nancy had, since the COVID pandemic, been part of a small Sunday gathering that met at friends' homes to watch a livestreamed service from a New York church attended by Savannah Guthrie. On Feb. 1, Nancy was expected at a friend's house for the usual livestream. When she didn't arrive and friends couldn't reach her, one of them contacted Nancy's daughter Annie, who then raised the alarm. The detail comes as the FBI said Monday it is not aware of any ongoing communications between the Guthrie family and any suspected kidnappers, the AP reports.

Authorities say Nancy was last seen on Saturday night when her son-in-law dropped her off after she'd had dinner with him and Annie. The search has since expanded to include FBI agents canvassing the Tucson neighborhood and a sustained law enforcement presence at the Guthrie homes. A manhole and septic tank at Nancy Guthrie's home has been searched, Fox 10 reports. The home of Annie and her husband, who live about four miles away, has also been searched, which authorities tell Today is "part of the normal course" of an investigation, E! News reports.

The case has drawn wide attention in part because of an alleged ransom note with deadlines that came and went Monday night without resolution or proof of life. Officials have not publicly verified the note. Authorities say thousands of tips have come in and urge anyone with information to contact the FBI, the sheriff's non-emergency line, or local crime stoppers. Investigators say they are following "new leads" but have not named any suspects, persons of interest, or associated vehicles.