Mary Carillo Steps In to Host Olympic Opening Ceremony

Mary Carillo is stepping into one of NBC's highest-profile Olympic roles under unusually somber circumstances. NBC announced that the veteran sportscaster and former pro tennis player will replace Savannah Guthrie as co-host of the opening ceremony for the Milan Olympics, airing Friday, USA Today reports. Guthrie withdrew from Olympic coverage as authorities in Arizona investigate the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her Tucson home.

"Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support," Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said, adding that NBC is "fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators." Carillo, working her 17th Olympics, will join previously announced host Terry Gannon in the booth, with snowboard icon Shaun White joining them for the Parade of Athletes.

The lineup shuffle doesn't end there. Guthrie's Today co-host Craig Melvin, who had been slated to host Olympic Late Night from Milan on Feb. 7–9, will also remain in the US. Ahmed Fareed, already scheduled as a daytime host in Milan, will take over Olympic Late Night. For Carillo, the role is something of a homecoming: She has Italian roots and spent two years of her childhood living in Milan. She will cover the Olympics as an on-air reporter after the opening ceremony.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen Saturday night, was kidnapped, but the Pima County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that no suspects or persons of interest have been identified. NBC News reports that President Trump called Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday and assured the family that all resources needed would be made available to the search effort.