Police Believe They Foiled University of Delaware Plot

A University of Delaware student is facing federal and state charges after police say they uncovered a detailed plan to attack campus police, including naming a specific officer and outlining the police station's layout. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Luqmaan Khan of Wilmington after a late-night traffic stop last week, discovering a loaded .357 Glock, multiple high-capacity magazines, an armored plate, and a notebook containing plans for an attack on police, including a building layout labeled "UD Police Station" and the name of a specific officer, Fox News reports.

Officials say an FBI search of his home uncovered more weapons, including a Glock 19 9mm handgun equipped with an illegal machine gun conversion device. According to court records, Khan told FBI interviewers that his goal was to become a martyr, the Newark Post reports. Investigators say his notebook detailed possible attack plans on a page titled "urban warfare setups USA," with mentions of targeting "civilian heavy areas" and using a sword or knife for "no noise kills," the Post reports. The university has banned Khan from all campuses, and interim president Laura Carlson described the situation as "frightening." Authorities say there's no ongoing threat to the campus community.

Khan faces felony weapons charges at the state level and a federal weapons charge that carries a 10-year sentence. In a statement, Julianne E. Murray, acting US Attorney for the District of Delaware, called the case "a quintessential example of federal and state law enforcement collaborating to neutralize a grave threat to Delaware before the worst could come to pass."