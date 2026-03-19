Highlights of Joe Kent's Interview With Tucker Carlson

Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent has given his first in-depth public account of why he resigned from the Trump administration, using a lengthy interview with Tucker Carlson (watch here) to challenge the rationale for the US war with Iran and to criticize how decisions were made inside the White House. His remarks, centered on intelligence, Iran's nuclear program, and Israel's role in the conflict, have intensified an already contentious debate over US Middle East policy and sparked accusations of antisemitism from some Republicans. Some key takeaways, via CNN: