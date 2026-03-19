Kevin Spacey Will Pay to Avoid Civil Trial

Kevin Spacey has avoided another courtroom showdown. The actor has reached out-of-court settlements with three men who accused him of sexual assault in cases that were set for a civil trial at London's High Court in October, the BBC reports. The men alleged incidents between 2000 and 2013, a period when Spacey served as artistic director of the city's Old Vic theatre. One man claimed he was "deliberately assaulted" a dozen times between 2000 and 2005; another said a 2008 assault left him with psychological harm and financial losses. The third accuser, actor Ruari Cannon, went public in Channel 4's 2024 documentary Spacey Unmasked, saying Spacey groped him at a party in 2013—an allegation Spacey has called "ridiculous" and untrue.