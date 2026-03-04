Senator Who's Never Served Slammed Over 'Smell of War' Comment

Sen. Markwayne Mullin's attempt to describe the "smell" of war is drawing fire from a House member who's actually been there, the Hill reports. Appearing on Fox News' America Reports Monday, Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, praised President Trump's response to Iran and launched into a graphic riff about combat. "War is ugly, smells bad," Mullin said, adding that if you've "been able to smell the war that's happened around you and taste it and feel it in your nostrils and hear it, it's something that you'll never forget and it's ugly." (He also mistakenly referred to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, twice, as "president," the Independent reports.)

That language didn't sit well with Rep. Pat Ryan, a Democrat and Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq. "Hey @SenMullin, what the actual f— are you talking about?" Ryan wrote on X. "Did I miss the part of your bio where you served in combat (or served in uniform at all??). Call of Duty doesn't count." Ryan has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration's strikes on Iran and is backing efforts in Congress to rein in presidential war powers.

In a separate post over the weekend, Ryan said he ran for Congress and joined the House Armed Services Committee because he'd "seen what happens when a lying, chicken-hawk President beats the war drums," and wants to prevent a repeat of the Iraq-era rush to war. He pointed to the post-Vietnam War Powers Act as a safeguard meant to force presidents to justify military action "to the American people" before sending troops into combat. Responding to questions about Mullin's background, the senator's office cited his comments on a radio show in which he said he had done "special assignments" alongside US troops but acknowledged, "I never wore the uniform or the flag on my shoulder."

Mullin also came under fire after referring to the US-Iran conflict as a "war" on Tuesday, Mediaite reports. He quickly walked back that word, noting that the US has not declared war on Iran. Pushed to answer whether he was conceding that US was at war nonetheless, he said, "OK, well, that was a misspoke. But I was saying that they've declared war on us. But war is ugly. It always has been ugly. But we're, you know, we've taken out a regime that's been trying to attack us for quite some time."