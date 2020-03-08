Kamala Harris Picks Her Candidate

(Newser) – Kamala Harris took her time in announcing her pick for the Democratic presidential nominee, and the former rival she wants to see in the White House is Joe Biden, reports the Hill. "I believe in Joe," she said in a statement. “You can see in his eyes how he takes to heart the experiences of mothers and fathers working to make ends meet and worrying about whether their children can be safe in their classroom, or young people who fight tirelessly to tackle climate change as they ask for a fair shot at the future in front of them." As for whether there might be a job for Harris in a Biden administration, the former VP said in December he'd consider putting her on his ticket. "She is solid. She can be president someday herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice. She can be an attorney general. She has enormous capability." (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)