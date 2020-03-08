Elizabeth Warren Lands a New Gig

(Newser) – The Oval Office might have proven elusive for Elizabeth Warren, but as a distant, distant second place, the former presidential contender got to play herself on Saturday Night Live—and in the tradition of Hillary Clinton, alongside cast-member Kate McKinnon playing herself as well. The backdrop was ostensibly Fox's Ingraham Show, featuring McKinnon as Laura Ingraham running through a list of guests before getting to Warren, reports Variety. "We built a wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers and teachers’ pets," says the Massachusetts senator of her campaign. "And not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirly on live TV."

Daniel Craig guest-hosted the episode, in promotion of his final turn as James Bond, No Times to Die—the release of which Deadline notes was recently delayed by coronavirus concerns. The Weeknd was musical guest. Entertainment Tonight notes that Pete Davidson was notably absent from the episode after a less than flattering interview about his castmates. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)

