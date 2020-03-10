Biden Lets Expletive Fly in Conversation With Voter

(Newser) – Joe Biden is rallying for last-minute votes in Michigan—and he maybe didn't get this guy's. While visiting an assembly plant being built for Fiat Chrysler, one of the construction workers started a heated conversation with the Democratic contender about guns. "You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns," the man said, to which Biden replied, "You're full of s---." CBS News quotes the conversation from there, and it remained just as colorful: Biden insisted he was supportive of the Second Amendment, per Bloomberg. "I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? I’m not taking your gun away at all. You need 100 rounds?”

The man pushed back, saying Biden was "trying to take our guns." Biden insisted, "I did not say that. I did not say that." The man then referenced a viral video, which Biden shot down, describing it as "a viral video like the other ones they're putting out that are simply a lie." Then the finish: "This is not OK, alright?" the man said. Biden's response: "Don't tell me that, pal, or I'm going to go out and slap you in the face." The man insisted, "You're working for me, man!" Biden disagreed: "I'm not working for you. Don't be such a horse's ass." From Detroit Biden is headed to Columbus, Ohio, where he's set to talk to leaders of gun safety groups. Michigan is one of six states holding its primary on Tuesday. (Biden has dropped the f-bomb before.)

