The FBI Is Getting New Digs, Over Lawmaker Objections

FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau's longtime headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue is headed for a permanent shutdown. Patel announced on Friday that the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, DC, will be closed for good, and that staff will be moved into the Ronald Reagan Building, reports the Hill . They'll take over the space vacated by the US Agency for International Development, or USAID, which was shuttered by the Trump administration earlier this year. People notes that the new site is about a half-mile from the Hoover site.

The move comes after the FBI scrapped a previously approved plan to relocate its headquarters to a new suburban campus in Maryland. In a post on X, Patel said that after "more than 20 years of failed attempts," the bureau had "finalized a plan to permanently close" the Hoover site and shift employees to "a safe, modern facility." He credited President Trump and Congress with helping make the change, arguing the decision will better support "defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security," all while costing less than the shelved relocation plan.

Democratic members of Maryland's congressional delegation has blasted the reversal. Lawmakers say Congress had already signed off on and funded a consolidated campus in the state, accusing the Trump administration of trying to repurpose those dollars against legislative intent. Last month, Maryland sued the administration, alleging it improperly rerouted $555 million after a multiyear headquarters selection process and ignored statutes requiring officials to choose among three previously designated sites.