The Public Figure With Highest Approval May Be a Surprise

Jerome Powell at 44% is ahead of all other political, economic, judicial leaders in Gallup poll
Posted Dec 23, 2025 5:44 AM CST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gestures during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A year-end poll by Gallup finds that the nation is in a "gloomy" mood, as the polling outfit puts it. Worries about finances are driving that, and people apparently aren't too confident leaders will make things right. Nobody on a list of 13 political, economic, or judicial figures cracked an overall approval rating of 50%—and the top finisher was something of a surprise: Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell. The results:

  • Powell, 44%
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 41%
  • Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 39%
  • Vice President JD Vance, 39%
  • Chief Justice John Roberts, 38%
  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, 37%
  • Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, 37%
  • President Trump, 36%
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi, 36%
  • Defense secretary Pete Hegseth, 36%
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson, 35%
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune, 34%
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 28%

  • Trump: 89% of Republicans approve vs. 3% of Democrats. His highest overall rating among traits is 48% for being a "strong and decisive leader." His lowest mark, 30%, came under "honest and trustworthy."
  • Schumer: His support cratered within his own party, with Gallup noting that only 39% approve, down from 76% two years ago. Another 56% of Democrats disapprove, up from 20% two years ago.
  • See the full poll.

