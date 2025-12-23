The Public Figure With Highest Approval May Be a Surprise

A year-end poll by Gallup finds that the nation is in a "gloomy" mood, as the polling outfit puts it. Worries about finances are driving that, and people apparently aren't too confident leaders will make things right. Nobody on a list of 13 political, economic, or judicial figures cracked an overall approval rating of 50%—and the top finisher was something of a surprise: Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell. The results:
- Powell, 44%
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 41%
- Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 39%
- Vice President JD Vance, 39%
- Chief Justice John Roberts, 38%
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, 37%
- Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, 37%
- President Trump, 36%
- Attorney General Pam Bondi, 36%
- Defense secretary Pete Hegseth, 36%
- House Speaker Mike Johnson, 35%
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune, 34%
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 28%