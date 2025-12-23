The Public Figure With Highest Approval May Be a Surprise

A year-end poll by Gallup finds that the nation is in a "gloomy" mood, as the polling outfit puts it. Worries about finances are driving that, and people apparently aren't too confident leaders will make things right. Nobody on a list of 13 political, economic, or judicial figures cracked an overall approval rating of 50%—and the top finisher was something of a surprise: Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell. The results:

Powell, 44%

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 41%

Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 39%

Vice President JD Vance, 39%

Chief Justice John Roberts, 38%

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, 37%

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, 37%

President Trump, 36%

Attorney General Pam Bondi, 36%

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth, 36%

House Speaker Mike Johnson, 35%

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, 34%

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 28%