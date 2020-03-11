WHO Says the P-Word Now Applies

(Newser)
The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said the WHO is "deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity" of the outbreak, reports the AP. He also expressed concern about "the alarming levels of inaction." At a briefing in Geneva, he explained "we have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response." (Read more coronavirus stories.)