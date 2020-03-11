7-Eleven Owner Charged Over Homemade Sanitizer

(Newser) – A convenience store owner in New Jersey reacting to the coronavirus outbreak created and sold a spray sanitizer that left four children with burns, state and county law enforcement officials said. Authorities on Tuesday issued a summons charging Manisha Bharade, 47, of Wood-Ridge with endangering the welfare of children and deceptive business practices. State consumer officials also opened an investigation into the sale and promotion of health and sanitation products at her 7-Eleven store in River Vale, reports the AP. Bharade mixed commercially available foaming sanitizer, which wasn't meant for resale, with water and packaged the bottles in her store, authorities said.

"An apparent chemical reaction from the mixture caused the burns" to the three 10-year-olds and an 11-year-old, authorities said. "Let me be perfectly clear: if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable," said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in a news release. "Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences." Five of the 14 bottles that were sold were turned over to police for analysis. It was not known if Bharade has an attorney.