(Newser) – Amid widespread calls to practice social distancing in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, celebrities are starting to get in on the movement. Among the video PSAs that have come out is one from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who, along with his miniature horse and his tiny donkey, urges people, "No more restaurants, OK? ... Forget all that. Public gatherings, restaurants and all this, gymnasiums, out the window. We stay home." And then there are Mel Brooks and his son Max, who communicate with each other through a sliding-glass door in their video as Max explains how, by staying away from his dad right now, he's protecting "a whole generation of comedic legends."

CNN reports that other celebs have been a bit more blunt, with Hilary Duff urging "millennial a--holes" who insist on continuing to go out that they "stop killing old people, please." Taylor Swift similarly expressed concern over still seeing "lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening," telling her fans, "This is the time to cancel plans." And Lady Gaga revealed she herself is staying away from her parents and grandparents since they're in the high-risk age category. And in the less serious, more amusing category, USA Today notes a whole slew of stars, including Mariah Carey, have been releasing videos of themselves washing their hands for at least 20 seconds, as recommended by the experts. We highly recommend you go and watch them now. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

