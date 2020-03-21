Stressed at Home? Deliveries of This Product Are Surging

(Newser) – One company rushed to expand its delivery fleet. Another has seen sales triple. The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants, and theaters, but it's been an unexpected boost for some US pot shops, the AP reports. Marijuana users in the nation’s largest legal pot shop, California, and elsewhere are on a buying binge, as they stock up for potential quarantines or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times and government lockdowns. New York, San Francisco, and Palm Springs, Calif., are among the cities labeling dispensaries "essential" businesses that can remain open during virus lockdowns, in some cases with limitations.

Sales increases also are being witnessed in Colorado and Washington, according to cannabis data company Headset. Dispensaries, meanwhile, have been quick to accommodate virus-wary customers, boosting delivery and pickup options. In California, the online delivery marketplace Eaze said order volume jumped 38% on Monday, compared to the annual average, and deliveries overall saw an identical jump. Deliveries to first-time customers spiked over 50%. The Weedmaps online directory has documented a big jump in delivery and pickup orders, too, and found California saw a 66% increase in order volume in the second week of March, compared to the first week.