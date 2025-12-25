Taylor Swift Opens Up Her Checkbook for Charities

Taylor Swift is closing out the year with a string of big donations aimed at fighting hunger, advancing heart research, and supporting fellow musicians. As NBC News reports, nonprofits said this week that Swift gave $1 million each to Feeding America and the American Heart Association, plus an undisclosed but "generous" contribution to MusiCares, the Recording Academy's charity for music professionals in need.

The Academy of Country Music separately announced it had received a gift from Swift that will go to its ACM Lifting Lives fund, which assists artists facing financial strain tied to health and other hardships. Swift's donation to the American Heart Association comes months after her father, Scott Swift, underwent quintuple bypass surgery in June, reports KTLA. "Thank you, @taylorswift13, for your generous gift! We remain 'Fearless' in our relentless commitment to prevent heart disease and stroke. Every donation we receive is an honor," the American Heart Association posted on X. Feeding America's CEO called Swift's support a powerful boost to anti-hunger work during the holiday season.

Her fan base is also getting in on the giving: After dancer Kameron Saunders shared in Swift's "The End of an Era" docuseries that his brother, NFL player Khalen Saunders, bought his plane ticket to an Eras Tour audition, Swift fans began sending $13 donations—her signature number—to Khalen's Original Element Foundation, which funds inclusive sports programs including for LGBTQ+ youth. Saunders, thanking donors, said, "I can assure you that every single one of these dollars will be poured right back into the community!"