Staffer Sues After Bloomberg Lays Everyone Off

(Newser) – Michael Bloomberg, from candidate to defendant? Maybe. Bloomberg had reportedly planned to pay presidential campaign staffers through the November election regardless of whether he made it to the finish line. The now-former candidate changed course on Friday, with the New York Times reporting that in lieu of that plan and the formation of a new Super PAC he would instead bestow $18 million on the Democratic National Committee. Now, one of those staffers who is out of a job on Monday filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court in New York City. "The Bloomberg campaign had represented to folks they were going to keep people on through November ... which is one of the reasons we think he attracted such talent," an attorney with a firm involved in the case tells NBC News.

The attorney says she believes more than 1,000 people will be out of a job, "at a time when we believe unemployment is likely going to be 20 or 30%, and they’re going to lose their health care." Staffers will receive their last paycheck in early April, and their benefits will cease at the end of the month. The New York Times describes the legal crux of the suit, which was filed by former Miami field organizer Donna Wood, who quit a job to work for Bloomberg: that the campaign "breached its contract with the at-will employees, recruiting them to work on Mr. Bloomberg's bid under false pretenses and failing to pay them necessary overtime." The Times reports the interview talking points it obtained include "employment through November 2020 with Team Bloomberg," though the contracts note employment is at-will. (Read more Michael Bloomberg stories.)

