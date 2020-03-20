Bloomberg Drops Plans to Pay Workers, Launch Super PAC

(Newser) – There will be no new Super PAC funded by Michael Bloomberg to help the Democratic nominee and no more pay for his campaign workers after all. The former candidate will write a $18 million check to the Democratic National Committee instead, the New York Times reports. When Bloomberg entered the race, he promised to pay for a field campaign for the party's nominee, whether he won or not. As recently as this month, when he ended his campaign, Bloomberg said he'd keep paying the salaries of many of his workers in the field. On Friday, he changed his mind. "This race is too important to have many competing groups with good intentions but that are not coordinated and united in strategy and execution," a statement said. "The best thing we can all do ... is to help the group that matters most in this fight: the Democratic National Committee."

About 1,500 campaign employees were told Friday in a conference call and advised to apply to the DNC for work. They were told not to expect the party to match their Bloomberg pay, however. It's all a broken promise, Axios points out, though a Bloomberg aide said, "We’re changing the mechanism, not our commitment." Tom Perez, the DNC chairman, welcomed the money, saying Bloomberg and his organization are "making good on their commitment to beating Donald Trump." So did Joe Biden's campaign, saying the gift "will go a long way in ensuring that we can fund the grassroots efforts in key battleground states that will be necessary to win this November." When Democrats won the House back in 2018, they were helped by more than $100 million from Bloomberg. (Read more Michael Bloomberg 2020 stories.)

