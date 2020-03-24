In US, an Unwanted Coronavirus Milestone

(Newser) – The US chalked up a new milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Monday—one that is sadly all too likely to be surpassed. For the first time, more than 100 Americans died from COVID-19 in a single day, bringing the total number of US deaths to at least 520, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, there are now more than 46,000 cases in the US, behind only China and Italy. With deaths reported in at least 34 states, more governors across the country introduced stricter measures including lockdowns Monday, CNN reports. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that with large numbers of people flying in from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, anybody arriving in Florida from those states would be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days. (Read more coronavirus stories.)