(Newser) – Elon Musk has been criticized for downplaying the coronavirus crisis and hesitating to close Tesla factories—but he may also have saved many lives. The Tesla founder, who promised to supply ventilators if there was a shortage, has now donated more than 1,000 of them to Los Angeles, reports TMZ. "How about this? I told you a few days ago he was likely to have 1,000 ventilators this week," California Gov.Gavin Newsom told reporters Monday. "They arrived in Los Angeles and Elon Musk is already working with the hospital association and others to get those ventilators out in real time. It’s an heroic effort." Musk, who had previously called alarm over the outbreak "dumb," said he had acquired 1,255 of the machines from China and had them shipped to the US, Bloomberg reports. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)