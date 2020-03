A discarded N95 mask, worn by some people hoping to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, rests next to a car tire, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A discarded N95 mask, worn by some people hoping to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, rests next to a car tire, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)