Wednesday night marked a grim milestone as the coronavirus rampages across the planet: USA Today reports that the death toll in the US has surpassed 1,000, hovering closer to 1,050, per a Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, which put the overall number of known cases in the US at nearly 70,000. The New York Times offers similar numbers, saying that by Thursday morning, at least 990 deaths had been reported in the US, with more than 68,500 cases overall. A count on the "grim milestone" by NBC News puts the number of deaths as of Thursday morning as being at least 1,001.
Other stats from around the globe:
- The total number of known cases worldwide, per the Times, is more than 465,000, with nearly 21,000 dead. Johns Hopkins' numbers are slightly higher, citing upward of 480,000 cases worldwide and upward of 21,500 deaths.
- The United States ranks third in the world in terms of total confirmed cases: China is first, with almost 82,000 cases, per the Hopkins database, while Italy comes in with nearly 74,500.
- Five other countries have death tolls higher than that of the US: Italy (around 7,500), Spain (nearly 4,100), China (almost 3,200), Iran (upward of 2,200), and France (more than 1,300).
- The death toll continues to rise in New York, which has been called the "epicenter" of America's spread, per NBC. Per New York City's health department, there were more than 32,700 known cases in the state, with more than 20,000 in New York City alone. As of early Thursday, there were 334 deaths in the state; 280 of them were said to have been in the city, as of Wednesday night's stats.
