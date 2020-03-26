(Newser) – Wednesday night marked a grim milestone as the coronavirus rampages across the planet: USA Today reports that the death toll in the US has surpassed 1,000, hovering closer to 1,050, per a Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, which put the overall number of known cases in the US at nearly 70,000. The New York Times offers similar numbers, saying that by Thursday morning, at least 990 deaths had been reported in the US, with more than 68,500 cases overall. A count on the "grim milestone" by NBC News puts the number of deaths as of Thursday morning as being at least 1,001.

Other stats from around the globe: