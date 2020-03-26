Hospitalizations in New York Jump 40% in Day

(Newser) – New York once again saw a spike in the number of deaths and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, a bleak trend for the epicenter of the US's outbreak, per the AP. The state’s death toll jumped by 100 in one day, pushing the number to 385, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. He added that experts expect the number to increase as critically ill patients who have been on ventilators for several days succumb to the virus. “That is a situation where people just deteriorate over time,” Cuomo said. “And that is what we’re seeing.” There are now more than 37,000 confirmed cases in the state. More than 5,300 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide as of Thursday, a 40% increase from the day before. Nearly 1,300 patients were in intensive care, a 45% increase.

The state is expanding its search for temporary hospital beds in the New York City region amid sharpening fears that area hospitals will be overwhelmed. Cuomo said the state wants a 1,000-plus patient overflow facility in each of the city’s five boroughs along with Westchester and Rockland counties north of the city and Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island. State and city officials are scrambling to increase hospital capacity from about 53,000 beds to up to 140,000 beds with the peak of the outbreak expected within weeks. Cuomo said the state also is scouting dormitories and hotels for emergency beds. Read the full story for more details on the state's strategies, including the expected arrival of two military field hospitals.