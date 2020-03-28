70M Americans Face Severe Weather Forecast

(Newser) – Good thing Americans have nothing else to worry about—because severe storms that might include hail and tornadoes are forecast for a good swath of the country on Saturday, CNN reports. "Over 70 million Americans face the threat of severe weather today, with the greatest threat for a significant weather outbreak covering roughly 45,000 square miles, including Chicago metro," says meteorologist Derek Van Dam. "All weather modeling points to a significant severe weather outbreak for portions of the Midwest today, with lower chances as you travel south towards the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley Region." Unusually moist and warm air ahead of a low-pressure system appears to be driving the storms.

As it stands, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8pm. Cities facing severe-storm threats are Madison, Wisconsin; Columbus and Nashville, Tenn.; Louisville, Kentucky; Des Moines, Iowa; and Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service. Tornado risk is highest in Northern Illinois, followed by Missouri, Iowa, and Indiana, with only a slight risk in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley. But the Washington Post warns that "extremely rapid storm motions" are expected, and storms may travel northeastward "at highway speeds" of 60 to 70 mph. Meanwhile National Weather Service is advising people to have "multiple ways" of receiving weather warnings, like the Internet, TV/radio, and outdoor sirens. (Read more severe weather stories.)

