BofA Slammed Over 'Misleading' Mortgage Relief

(Newser) – Many homeowners are getting a break on mortgage payments these days, but the devil can be in the details. Connecticut resident Rosanne Stoddard tells CNBC she got quite a shock when she called Bank of America about her $2,200 monthly payments. They granted her a three-month pandemic waiver, she says, but the remaining amount would then be owed at once. That comes to $8,800, which Stoddard can't afford; she calls it "misleading to say the least." Others (like this Twitter user) say they've had similar BofA experiences. For its part, BofA says it can grant monthly deferrals on loans owned by the bank, but with loans owned by outside investors, the deferral is just three months—at which point the customer might have to pay up. For more:

story continues below