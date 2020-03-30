Instagram Account Has Its Last Post

(Newser) – It's not often that Instagram accounts with 11 million followers are unplugged, but it happened Monday. Harry and Meghan signed off their Sussexroyal account, USA Today reports. Since they relinquished their roles as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan are no longer allowed to use the word "royal" in their business or charitable dealings by Queen Elizabeth. Their break takes effect officially Tuesday, per People. They were a hit from the beginning on Instagram, setting a record for the fastest climb to 1 million followers after launching Sussexroyal in April 2019. Establishing an account of their own was an early step in their move toward independence. The account will remain active for now, a spokesperson for the couple said.

In a final post, Harry and Meghan assured their followers they'll be back. "What’s most important right now" is dealing with the pandemic, they wrote, saying that they're considering how to contribute to that effort. They said their work will go on, whether they're on Instagram or not. "Thank you to this community—for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world," the post said. "We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!" (President Trump said the US isn't interested in paying for the couple's security.)

