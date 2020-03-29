Trump Gives Harry, Meghan a Warning

(Newser) – Did Harry and Meghan expect the US to foot their security bill? If so, President Trump isn't having it. "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," Trump tweeted Sunday, per USA Today. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" This follows reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were moving from Canada to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles with their son Archie.

The quasi-royal couple's security on Vancouver Island was partly paid by the Canadian government, Deadline recalls—but that arrangement was due to expire with Harry and Meghan's HRH status on March 31. The New York Post estimates their security bill at $1 million per year, which the pair might pay themselves or ask Harry's dad, Prince Charles, to fork up. (He's currently quarantined with the coronavirus.) One slight surprise: The couple had said they wouldn't move to the US with Trump still in the White House. Now they're reportedly staying close to home in LA amid the pandemic. (Markle has her first post-royal job.)

