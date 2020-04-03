Wisconsin Governor Changes Mind on Election

(Newser) – As of now, Wisconsin was still scheduled to vote on Tuesday. But an about-face by Gov. Tony Evers has just called that into question. The Democratic governor said he now wants to postpone the vote and turn it into an all-mail election, with a deadline for ballots of May 26, reports Politico. Evers has called a special legislative session for Saturday to decide the issue. "This is a significant concern and a very unnecessary public health risk," Evers said Friday, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I can't move this election or change it on my own. My hands are tied." It was unclear whether the Republican-led legislature would go along.

Evers has previously urged people to vote via absentee ballot but had rejected calls to postpone the vote, a stance criticized by members of his own party. Cities including Milwaukee have said they were struggling to find enough poll workers. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said this week it was "incredibly irresponsible" for the election to go forward. But not everyone agreed. "If you are bored at home and sick of watching Netlfix, volunteer to go and help at the polls," said GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday.