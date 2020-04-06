(Newser) – Everyone stuck at home Tuesday night will at least have something to look at in the sky: a "pink" supermoon will be on the rise, reports Smithsonian. The bad news is that the full moon won't actually be pink, though it will have a golden hue when it's low in the sky, explains the Old Farmer's Almanac. The name comes from a pink wildflower (Phlox subulata) that blooms in April. The good news, however, is that the moon will be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year. The "super" designator applies when a full moon occurs with the moon at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. The best time to look will be 10:35pm ET, per Newsweek. (Read more full moon stories.)