(Newser) – At a time when Americans are trapped at home, Maureen Dowd of the New York Times checked in with "the world's leading expert on the art of nothing"—none other than Larry David. The 72-year-old creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm had plenty to say on all kinds of subjects. Three snippets:

David isn't happy with hoarders. "In fact, in a few months, if I walk into someone's house and stumble onto 50 rolls of toilet paper in a closet somewhere, I will end the friendship. It's tantamount to being a horse thief in the Old West." Woody Allen: David appeared in an Allen movie, Whatever Works from 2009, and he likes the director's controversial new memoir, Apropos of Nothing. "Yeah, it's pretty great, it's a fantastic book, so funny," says David. "You feel like you're in the room with him and yeah, it's just a great book and it's hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong." In the book, Allen again refutes allegations that he molested his own daughter.