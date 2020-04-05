CDC: How to Make a Mask in 45 Seconds

(Newser) – The CDC wants everyday Americans to mask up in public, and because it wants us to save the N95 masks for health care workers, it is here to show you how to make a cloth mask out of everyday items you can readily find in your quarantine misery and put together in about 45 seconds. Surgeon General Jerome Adams demonstrates his folding prowess with a T-shirt and a couple of rubber bands in the accompanying video, crowing, "it's that easy," notes Mashable. "It’s to help modify spreading," CDC director Robert Redfield says. "And there is scientific data to show that when you aerosolized virus through a cloth barrier, you have a reduction in the amount of virus that gets through the other side." (Read more coronavirus stories.)