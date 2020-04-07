After 4 Days of Declining Numbers, Spain Sees a Jump

(Newser) – Declining or at least flattening coronavirus numbers in world hot spots (including New York) have buoyed hope in recent days, but Spain just recorded at least a temporary reversal of that. The nation registered 743 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday, up about 100 from the previous 24-hour span, reports the AP. That marks the first increase in five days in the hard-hit nation, which has seen roughly 13,800 confirmed coronavirus deaths. Still, health authorities say "flattening the curve" will be a long process, with ups and downs along the way. Elsewhere around the world, a mix of good and bad news:

China recorded no COVID-19 deaths for the first time since January, reports the BBC. The official number remained at 3,331. China claims to have largely curbed its own cases, though it is now worried about a second wave from abroad. The US intelligence community, however, is deeply skeptical of China's stats.

Japan has declared a nationwide state of emergency through May 6 after a steady rise in cases in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, reports Reuters. The number of confirmed cases in Japan remains relatively low, but it has doubled to about 1,200 in the past week. Japan also approved a huge stimulus.

