The Ominous Day in the US: April 16

(Newser) – Here's what hasn't changed, according to a well-regarded coronavirus forecasting model: April 16 is still slated to be an ominous day for the US—the one in which the daily death rate peaks at 3,130 deaths. But the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is also predicting fewer American lives lost. Last Thursday, its model put the number at 93,531. A Sunday update dropped that count to 81,766. In an IHME press release, director Dr. Christopher Murray attributed the decline to a "massive infusion of new data," particularly from states with lower hospitalizations-to-deaths ratios.

story continues below

There are some other positive downward adjustments, among them, a decrease in the projected number of ventilators needed here from nearly 32,000 to about 19,000, as well as the number of ICU beds needed at the virus' peak halved by about a third to 29,000. CNN reports some numbers have flipped, with patients who don't end up in the ICU having an expected hospital stay of roughly a week, down from 15 days; but those who do require intensive care will stay for a predicted 20 days, a big leap from the earlier estimate of 8. One important note from New York Magazine: "Crucially, [the IHME model] assumes the continuation of social distancing until early August, well beyond the April 30 guidelines currently set forth by the White House." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

