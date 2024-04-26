Milk Tests Suggest Bird Flu Outbreak Has Spread Widely

Bird flu has been confirmed in 33 dairy herds in eight states, officials say, but the results of a nationwide Food and Drug Administration analysis suggest the virus is far more widespread. In an update Thursday, the agency said inactive fragments of the virus were found in one in five samples of retail milk in the nationally representative study. Regulators say there's no sign that there is a risk to consumers or that the virus remained active after pasteurization, but officials are continuing to test milk samples for live virus, the New York Times reports.

Is it safe? "To date, the retail milk studies have shown no results that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe," the FDA said. The agency said it has not found any cases of H5N1 in humans "beyond the one known case related to direct contact with infected cattle."