Cops: Woman Arrested for Licking Groceries

(Newser) – In behavior that would have been deeply wrong even before the coronavirus pandemic, a California woman allegedly licked groceries and jewelry inside a Safeway in South Lake Tahoe. Police said in a statement that they were called to the store Tuesday and an employee informed the officers that the woman had been licking items and "all the items in the suspect’s shopping cart were deemed unsellable due to the cross-contamination," the New York Daily News reports. Jennifer Walker, 53, was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, reports NBC. Police say they determined that she had no way of paying for the $1,800 of merchandise they found in her cart. The items, including meat, liquor, and costume jewelry, were destroyed. Police say is not the first time they have dealt with Walker. (Read more weird crimes stories.)