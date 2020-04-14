(Newser) – A Chicago man is charged with murdering a Marine veteran, whom he allegedly shoved into the path of a moving train. Ryan Munn, 18, and another unidentified man approached Mamadou Balde, 29, on a Chicago Transit Authority train platform around 5pm on April 7, according to a document from the prosecutor's office, obtained by CNN. Video shows Balde, who served two tours in Afghanistan, "jokingly" raise his fists, as if to fight the men, while smiling and laughing, the document states. That's when Munn and the other man punched and pushed the victim, who fell between two cars of a passing Red Line train.

Balde "was stuck with the lower half of his torso between the train cars and his upper torso sticking out on the platform" as he was dragged, according to the document. Once his body dislodged and fell to the platform, Balde was pronounced dead of multiple blunt-force injuries, per CNN. "It's just too much," his father, Al Balde, tells the Chicago Tribune. "This guy gave his life for his country." CNN reports both assailants fled the scene. Arrested at his Chicago home on Friday, Munn told officials he intended to "hurt the victim and push him onto the ground," not into the train, the document states. Held without bail, he's due in court on Friday. (Read more murder stories.)

