(Newser) – A dog from New Jersey whose owners died from the coronavirus is looking for a new forever home. People reports on the story of Che-Che, a 9-pound toy poodle who was brought in earlier this month to the Monmouth County SPCA after the tragedy involving her owners. "Che-Che was scared and shaking when she arrived—we can't imagine what it's like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she's ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place," the group wrote in a Monday Facebook post. The organization added more on Instagram Thursday, sharing a short video of Che-Che getting settled in with the SPCA for the time being, including with a warm bath. "We know this little girl will make a family very happy and it's our goal to find her a home that will honor her family members who have passed from COVID-19," the post reads.

Only families without kids or pets will be considered, and there's already a "long list" of folks interested in bringing Che-Che home, per WPVI. The group also tells the New York Daily News that potential new parents for the toy poodle are being prescreened over the phone "so that their time spent in our building is cut back drastically." Don't fret, though, if you miss out on Che-Che. "Unfortunately, Che-Che is the first of many animals that we anticipate needing a safe haven in these uncertain times," the MCSPCA writes in its Facebook post. "We're asking for your support NOW so that we can ensure every animal has a loving place to call home while they're [temporarily] without one." (Read more dogs stories.)

