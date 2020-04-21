Deal Reached on $500B Coronavirus Relief Plan

(Newser) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says that while staffers are still "dotting the I's and crossing the T's," Congress and the White House have reached a deal on a new $500 billion coronavirus relief package. The package is expected to include around $300 billion for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last week after approving at least 1.7 million loans. It will also include $25 billion for coronavirus testing and $75 billion for hospitals, the Hill reports. "We have a deal and I think we'll pass it today," Schumer said, though it would require unanimous agreement to pass the Senate so quickly. He said the deal was reached after late-night talks between administration officials and congressional leaders from both parties.

This is the fourth coronavirus relief bill, and the second-largest. Around $60 billion of the money for small businesses will be earmarked for "under-banked" neighborhoods and rural areas. President Trump said he would sign the measure. "I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing," he tweeted, adding that after he signed the bill, discussions would begin on fiscal relief for state and local governments. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader, said the House would vote on the measure Thursday, the AP reports. He said the House would also vote on a measure to allow proxy voting while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a measure that some GOP lawmakers oppose. (Read more small business stories.)

